400,000 Shares in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG) Acquired by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 10.80% of Roth CH Acquisition IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Roth CH Acquisition IV stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is based in Newport Beach, California.

