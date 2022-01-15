First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA) Trading 0.4% Higher

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.52 and last traded at $72.05. 131,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 142,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average of $67.22.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.