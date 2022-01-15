MMCAP International Inc. SPC Trims Holdings in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC reduced its holdings in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Athena Technology Acquisition were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHN opened at $9.59 on Friday. Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

