Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target Lowered to $7.25 at HC Wainwright

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.60.

HL opened at $5.08 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $24,740,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 340.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,293,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,828 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth about $12,967,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,596.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,225,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

