Idena (IDNA) Hits Market Cap of $5.74 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $381,642.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00197699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00063142 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.15 or 0.00214558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00044999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 79,159,536 coins and its circulating supply is 55,812,090 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

