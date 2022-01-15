Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 493.1% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TPRKY opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $29.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

