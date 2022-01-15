Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 1,666.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of THMG opened at $0.13 on Friday. Thunder Mountain Gold has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thunder Mountain Gold had a negative net margin of 84.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

