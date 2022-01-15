Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the December 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,488,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Tauriga Sciences stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Tauriga Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Tauriga Sciences had a negative return on equity of 535.92% and a negative net margin of 1,616.72%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc engages in the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products. It also engages in evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments. The firm operates through the Tauri-gum & Pharma segments. The Tauri-gum segment consists of retail, wholesale and e-commerce product sales of Tauri-Gum, Tauri-Gummies, and other cannabigerol / cannabidiol products.

