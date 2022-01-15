Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,537,000 after acquiring an additional 312,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,627 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,614. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

