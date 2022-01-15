Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.52 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 31.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.43.

Shares of ULTA opened at $374.48 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.00 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

