Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 9,518 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $65,828,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,301,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,672,000 after acquiring an additional 462,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $155.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.70. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

