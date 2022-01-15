12,039 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 407,611 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,160,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after acquiring an additional 318,833 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,453,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,944,000.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $84,192.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,692. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $78.00 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average of $97.28.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

