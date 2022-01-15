Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $111,000 Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 105.4% in the third quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 31,328.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 80,514 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,682,000 after purchasing an additional 829,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $2,036,000.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $29.57 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02.

