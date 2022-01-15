NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $11.45 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Baidu by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $154.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.65 and a 200-day moving average of $160.70. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.44.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

