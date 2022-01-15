GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 30.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $177,901.05 and approximately $278.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,950.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.63 or 0.07701034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.00341753 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.00902766 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00075613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.85 or 0.00514201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.92 or 0.00262914 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

