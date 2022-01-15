Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 973 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ameren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average is $85.23.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

