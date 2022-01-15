Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $410,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 46.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after acquiring an additional 126,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS opened at $348.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.