Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,221,000 after buying an additional 1,102,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,773,357 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $147.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,138.31 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $159.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

