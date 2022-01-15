Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 376,371 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Generac worth $36,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Generac by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Generac by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $306.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.25. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.21 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.10.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

