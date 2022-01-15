MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Stock Price Down 3.8%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.49. 328,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 485,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.22% of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

