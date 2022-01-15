iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.57 and last traded at $68.67. 20,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 19,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69.

