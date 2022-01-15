AGF Investments LLC Sells 667 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,639 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.07. Bank OZK has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

OZK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

