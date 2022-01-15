AGF Investments LLC Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.13.

MongoDB stock opened at $396.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of -83.91 and a beta of 0.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $506.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

