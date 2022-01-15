AGF Investments LLC Cuts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,219,000 after purchasing an additional 111,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,290,000 after acquiring an additional 196,781 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,276,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,363,000 after acquiring an additional 286,905 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,138,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,910,000 after acquiring an additional 38,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.26 and a 12-month high of $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

