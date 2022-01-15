O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,016 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,975,000 after purchasing an additional 462,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,769,000 after purchasing an additional 376,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,360,000 after acquiring an additional 486,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,684,000 after acquiring an additional 327,775 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.62%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

