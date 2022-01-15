China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Trading Down 12.5%

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) was down 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 16,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 13,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT)

China Dasheng Biotechnology Co engages in the development, manufacture and sale of bacteria based products, which are used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation. It operates through the following business segments: Agriculture Related Additives for Livestock Feed and Crop Cultivation. The company was founded on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Lanzhou, China.

