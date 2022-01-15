Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 13,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 60,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

About Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)

Patriot One Technologies, Inc delivers threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions. Its system is a radar technology providing first responders and security personnel time in active threat scenarios to detect threats typically employed in public locations. The firms PATSCAN multi-sensor covert threat detection Platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee and public entryways and inside the facilities.

