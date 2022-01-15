Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Shares Down 11%

Shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) dropped 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 906,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,103,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative return on equity of 93.88% and a negative net margin of 90.81%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIL. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Muscle Maker in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

