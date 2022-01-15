Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $43.98. Approximately 9,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 12,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,110 shares during the period. Hoya Capital Housing ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc. owned 10.24% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

