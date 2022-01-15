Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Shares Down 0.7%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 301.50 ($4.09) and last traded at GBX 307.70 ($4.18). Approximately 182,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 403,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309.90 ($4.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of £208.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 326.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 325.93.

About Novacyt (LON:NCYT)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

