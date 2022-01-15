Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) were down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 149,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 194,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JT. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 23.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

