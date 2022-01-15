Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

Imaging Dynamics Company Profile (CVE:IDL)

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment worldwide. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

