Alternate Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHGIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alternate Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHGIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 730.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Alternate Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03.

Get Alternate Health alerts:

Alternate Health Company Profile

Alternate Health Corp. is a medical cannabis company, which engages in the research, education, production, and laboratories to increase the awareness, regulatory compliance, and appropriate usage of cannabinoids in modern medical practices. It operates through the Laboratory and Toxicology Services; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Alternate Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternate Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.