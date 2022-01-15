Alternate Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHGIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alternate Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHGIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 730.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Alternate Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03.
Alternate Health Company Profile
