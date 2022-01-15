DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce $69.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.40 million. DMC Global posted sales of $57.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $257.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.27 million to $258.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $339.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOOM. Sidoti upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $872.44 million, a P/E ratio of 517.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

