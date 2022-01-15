STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $75.30

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.30 and last traded at $75.49, with a volume of 15529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.84.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 163.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.18.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

