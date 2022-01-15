$334.29 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to report sales of $334.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $342.19 million. GDS reported sales of $250.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. HSBC reduced their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

GDS stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. GDS has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

