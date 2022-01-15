O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $217.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.45 and a 200-day moving average of $219.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

