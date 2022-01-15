Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,429 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 398.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.47. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.