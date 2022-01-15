Creative Planning Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173,921 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,269 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $994,628,000 after buying an additional 1,690,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after buying an additional 1,421,474 shares in the last quarter.

TSM stock opened at $140.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

