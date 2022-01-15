Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Trading Down 6.8%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) fell 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.46. 211,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 240,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLVR. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. dropped their price target on shares of Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 36.21% and a negative net margin of 173.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clever Leaves by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clever Leaves by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.