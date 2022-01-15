Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $440.00 to $363.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.99.
Shares of BIIB stock opened at $239.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.34. Biogen has a 1-year low of $217.10 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
