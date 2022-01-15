Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $440.00 to $363.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.99.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $239.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.34. Biogen has a 1-year low of $217.10 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.