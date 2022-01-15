Analysts Anticipate Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to post $3.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.53 million. Eos Energy Enterprises reported sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,518.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $5.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 million to $5.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $80.27 million, with estimates ranging from $78.55 million to $81.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOSE. B. Riley increased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a market cap of $305.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.06.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 45,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $551,096.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,248. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 228.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 145,250 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.