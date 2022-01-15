TENT Price Tops $0.0120 on Major Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TENT has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. TENT has a market cap of $464,960.55 and approximately $65,702.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.49 or 0.00331780 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00089615 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00126429 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002228 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002998 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

