Metronome Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Metronome has a total market cap of $55.30 million and approximately $104,021.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00009469 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00063390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00076824 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.13 or 0.07679617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,938.33 or 0.99980983 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00069378 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,744,426 coins and its circulating supply is 13,599,852 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “METUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.