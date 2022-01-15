Snowball (SNOB) Market Cap Tops $2.16 Million

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. Snowball has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $41,023.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00063390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00076824 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.13 or 0.07679617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,938.33 or 0.99980983 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00069378 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,432,171 coins and its circulating supply is 5,959,650 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

