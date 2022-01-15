iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2,121.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,582 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.41% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $14,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $89.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

