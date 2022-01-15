Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,826 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,821,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $153.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.55. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

