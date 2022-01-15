Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 28.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

PM opened at $103.38 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.21.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.