Aryacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.54 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $25,615.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

