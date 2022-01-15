BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Lowered to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAESY. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Shares of BAESY stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $33.55.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
